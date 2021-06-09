RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.95.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.