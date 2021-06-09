Rubic One Day Volume Reaches $607,405.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $607,405.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00232349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00213599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01280407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.77 or 1.00024876 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

