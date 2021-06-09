RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RPT Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,384.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

