Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.05

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 3354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

ROYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

