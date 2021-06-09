Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.75.
Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.