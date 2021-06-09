Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.