Royal Bank of Canada Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $60.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.