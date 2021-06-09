Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 72,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.