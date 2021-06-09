Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

