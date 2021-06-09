Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 432 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 432 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

