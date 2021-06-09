Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 210,319 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

