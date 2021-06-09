Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 210,319 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.