Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,121 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

