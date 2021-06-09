Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

MDY opened at $501.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $310.16 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

