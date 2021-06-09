Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,004 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

