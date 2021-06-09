Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $305.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

