Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

