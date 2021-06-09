Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.82 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

