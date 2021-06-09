Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 880 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.