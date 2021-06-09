Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.53

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 1080172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

