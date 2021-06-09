RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.52. 18,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

