RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global accounts for 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Terminix Global worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 50.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 456,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter.

TMX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 3,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

