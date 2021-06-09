RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

