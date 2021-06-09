RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.82. 48,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

