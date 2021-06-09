River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $68,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,400. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

