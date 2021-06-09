River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 195,086 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,086 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $95,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.89. 65,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,387. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

