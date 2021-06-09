River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,415,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,687 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Harsco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

