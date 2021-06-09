River Road Asset Management LLC Has $126.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $126,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 17,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,420. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

