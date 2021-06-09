River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,829 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 6.37% of Whole Earth Brands worth $31,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,355. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

