River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 753,565 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 320.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Murphy USA worth $142,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

