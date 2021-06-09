RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,263.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $98,263.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

