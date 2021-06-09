Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,558 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BOX were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

