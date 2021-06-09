Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of AZZ worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

