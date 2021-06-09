Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Standex International worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

