Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,033 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Palomar were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,740 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

