Rhumbline Advisers Buys 915 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

USCR opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.