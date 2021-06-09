Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enova International were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ENVA stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

