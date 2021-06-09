Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

