Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Rexnord accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.