Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 4.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 21,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,178,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Several analysts have commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,786 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,415 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

