Reviewing Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waste Connections and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 0 11 1 3.08 GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73

Waste Connections presently has a consensus target price of $120.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Waste Connections.

Dividends

Waste Connections pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Waste Connections pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waste Connections has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and GFL Environmental has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waste Connections is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 4.04% 10.54% 5.12% GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Connections and GFL Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $5.45 billion 5.77 $204.68 million $2.64 45.68 GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.29 -$742.69 million $0.13 249.69

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than GFL Environmental. Waste Connections is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waste Connections beats GFL Environmental on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 311 solid waste collection operations; 132 transfer stations; 57 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 12 E&P waste landfills; 13 non-MSW landfills; 68 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 23 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated an additional 53 transfer stations, 9 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

