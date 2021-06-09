Reviewing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.57 $72.66 million N/A N/A Oracle $39.07 billion 6.24 $10.14 billion $3.46 24.45

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82% Oracle 32.32% 116.15% 10.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Oracle 1 17 9 0 2.30

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $72.42, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Oracle.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats ACI Worldwide on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and Blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

