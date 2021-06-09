Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.