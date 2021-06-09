Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of FRBK opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

