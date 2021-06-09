Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €34.93 ($41.09). Renault shares last traded at €34.18 ($40.21), with a volume of 675,605 shares trading hands.

RNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.