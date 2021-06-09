Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,521 shares of company stock worth $2,706,097 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

