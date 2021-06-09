Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

