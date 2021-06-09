Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.11

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 38872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

