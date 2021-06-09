Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,050 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
