Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently:

5/28/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

4/20/2021 – HP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 12,467,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

