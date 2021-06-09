Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a P/E ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.