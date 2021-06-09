Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Raydium has a total market cap of $239.30 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00012792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00209426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01314026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.73 or 0.99425201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,406,117 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.